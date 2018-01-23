ANA took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo in September 2017.
Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group, responding to strong global demand and bolstered by a steady flow of new Boeing 787 and Airbus A320neo aircraft, plans to boost frequencies in both its passenger and cargo networks in its 2018 fiscal year, which starts April 1. ANA said it will continue to develop its dual-hub model in Tokyo “to capitalize on the characteristics of Haneda and Narita airports, capturing not only outbound travel demand from Japan but also inbound demand from ...
