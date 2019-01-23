All Nippon Airways (ANA) is engaged in talks with Philippine Airlines (PAL) for a strategic investment in PAL, although a deal is yet to be finalized. ANA said it is “in discussion with PAL Holdings but we have not made a concrete decision yet.” The carrier “continually reviews its market strategy and considers investment opportunities that would fit our mid-term corporate strategy for FY2018-2022.” PAL, meanwhile, confirmed that “talks are ongoing with ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ANA Considers Strategic Investment In Philippine Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.