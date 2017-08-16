American Airlines will launch three new seasonal leisure routes in Europe in 2018 to meet what the carrier calls growing demand for travel to Europe. The carrier will launch Philadelphia-Budapest, Philadelphia-Prague and Chicago-Venice on May 4. All three routes will operate through Oct. 27, 2018. American will operate the routes to Budapest and Prague with 209-seat Boeing 767-300s in a two class configuration, and the Venice route with 226-seat Boeing 787-8s, also in a two-class ...
