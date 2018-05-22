American Airlines’ recent 30-aircraft regional jet order is part of the carrier’s strategy to simplify its operations and reduce costs by pulling more feeder flying back in-house.

American split the order, selecting 15 Bombardier CRJ900s and 15 Embraer E175s. PSA, an all-CRJ operator, will operate the CRJs, while Envoy Air, which operates both Embraer and Bombardier RJs, will take the E175s. All 30 will be delivered by early 2020. Both regional airlines are American subsidiaries. The new aircraft will offset flying done by two partners, ExpressJet and Trans States, that have contracts expiring next year. Each operates 15 aircraft for American—ExpressJet flies ERJ-145s, while Trans States supplies CRJ700s.

“We have a scope clause that had a little bit more room in it for large regional jets,” American CFO Derek Kerr explained. “We have a percentage that we can have in today’s world. It’s not an increase in aircraft for us. It’s just a shift from 50-seaters to 76-seaters.” The scope clause in American’s current pilot contract, which becomes amendable in 2020, links the number of RJs it can fly to the number of narrowbodies in the mainline fleet. In general terms, its RJ-fleet size is capped at 75% of its mainline narrowbody fleet, with additional limits placed on 66-76-seat RJs.

The carrier’s regional fleet, including aircraft operated by its subsidiaries and regional partners, stood at 597 at the end of 2017. American plans to be flying 593 at the end of 2018, and 590 at the end of 2019 and 2020. It expects to have about 780 narrowbodies in its fleet by yearend, and nearly 800 by 2021.

Kerr said the move to pull regional flying back in-house follows the plan set up after American and US Airways merged. Flying was out-sourced in part to eliminate the challenge of staffing the services. Agreeing to end partnerships with ExpressJet and Trans States means American will have seven regional feeders by this time next year, including its Envoy, Piedmont Airlines, and PSA subsidiaries.

“Those aircraft were always going to come back in when we were ready to take them back in,” Kerr said. “That’s what the change that you saw lately [is about], which is taking regional contracts that are coming up and bringing those aircraft back in. We have a really good pipeline of pilots. We have a wholly-owned product that is very good, and they have a feeder system into the mainline.”

American’s three wholly-owned regionals operate a combined total of about 240 aircraft and have another 40 on order, Aviation Week’s Commercial Fleet database shows. Their in-service fleet represents 40% of American’s regional operation, with partners providing the rest. Kerr suggested that the ratio could flip as American continues streamlining its feeder operations, targeting deals with operators flying the fewest aircraft—15 to 20 or so—as the ones most likely to go.

“Every time we can bring an aircraft back into our 'wholly-owneds,' it’s cheaper for us to fly, because you don’t pay the markup” charged by regional feeders, he said. “So the goal is to bring some back in. I don’t know whether that’s going to be 60-40 . . . or 70-30 [or] whatever it’s going to end up. But you’ll have your three wholly-owneds inside, and then you’ll consolidate the outside.”