American Airlines is calling for the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) not to renew Air China’s route authority for a Beijing-Houston flight until the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) gives American slots for its planned Los Angeles-Beijing flights. In a regulatory filing to the DOT, American noted that Air China’s application is not wrong, and within the bounds of the law. “American bases its objection on the failure of [the CAAC] to make commercially ...