American Airlines has reached an agreement with technology firm Analogic to buy $6 million worth of computed tomography (CT) airport checkpoint screening machines. The carrier hopes to deploy them at U.S. airports later this year following U.S. government certification of the equipment. The purchase agreement between Dallas/Fort Worth-based American and Boston-based Analogic comes shortly after American and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced they were jointly ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American To Buy Analogic Checkpoint CT Machines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.