American Airlines plans to bring its CFM56-5B engine maintenance in house starting in October 2018.

“Today, that engine overhaul work is performed by our GE Engine partners,” says David Seymour, American’s senior vice president for integrated operations.

American’s base in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will perform the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work and expects to input 45 CFM56-5B engines per year after it sets up the capability. The airline’s contract for CFM56-5B MRO is set to expire in 2018, so the airline bid it out to GE, other vendors and its in-house shop. After the bidding process, American determined that its internal “team who does the [CFM56]-7B work so well should perform the same work on the -5, especially given the high degree of commonality of the two engine variants,” says Seymour.

The carrier operates a total of 318 CFM56-5Bs that power 151 of its fleet of 392 Airbus A230-family aircraft.

To accommodate the -5B, Americans plans to add 80 positions to the Tulsa engine shop, which already performs CFM56-7B overhauls—in 53 days.

Seymour says that “whenever there’s steady, long-term consistent work that our skilled technicians can perform in house and it makes competitive sense to do so, we will insource that work.”

Seymour told its Tulsa employees Nov. 29 that American “performs more maintenance work in house on our own aircraft and engines than any other airline.”