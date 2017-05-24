Pilots picket outside Amazon's annual general meeting in Seattle.
Although Amazon Prime Air started operations this month seemingly without a hitch, pilots who will fly its cargoes have indicated the fledgling service may have a turbulent ride. Pilots picketed Amazon’s May 23 annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Their employers, Purchase, New York-based Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Wilmington, Ohio-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), each have committed to wet-lease 20 Boeing 737-300 freighters to Amazon Prime Air by 2018. The pilots, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Amazon Pilots Warn Of Potential Vulnerability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.