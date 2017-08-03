Allegiant will invest more than $40 million to open a base in Indianapolis, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Aug. 2. The Las Vegas-based LCC will place two Airbus aircraft at Indianapolis International Airport. It will hire up to 66 people by year-end to staff the base, which will open in February 2018. Allegiant flies to 12 destinations from Indianapolis: New Orleans, Louisiana; Las Vegas; Phoenix, Arizona; Austin, Texas; Savannah, Georgia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Allegiant To Open Indianapolis Base".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.