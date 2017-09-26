Allegiant on Sept. 26 announced nonstop service between Omaha, Nebraska, and Punta Gorda, Florida. The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly between Omaha Eppeley Airfield and Punta Gorda Airport beginning Dec. 14. With the addition of this route, Allegiant will serve six U.S. markets from Omaha: Las Vegas; Oakland, California; Punta Gorda-Ft. Myers, Orlando-Sanford and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida; and Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona.
