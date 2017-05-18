PARIS–Alitalia’s special commissioners have called on parties willing to buy or restructure the insolvent airline to express their interest in doing so. The airline went into special administration earlier in May, after employees voted against a labor agreement that would have allowed the loss-making carrier to implement a turnaround plan. The Italian government agreed to a €600 million ($666 million) bridge loan to allow the carrier to keep operating. Individual ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Alitalia Commissioners Launch Sale Process".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.