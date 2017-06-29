FRANKFURT—The IATA welcomed the decision by the U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) to not impose a ban on electronic devices in carry-on luggage, but said new security measures will be challenging to implement. The global airline body said the move “includes the ability to remove the existing restrictions on certain flights departing from the Middle East and North Africa to the U.S.” The IATA believes the “aggressive implementation timeline [for new security ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airlines Welcome Electronics-Security Decision".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.