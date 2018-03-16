United Airlines is “actively pursuing” more used aircraft and sees its recently activated strategy of adding second-hand lift as a long-term play that provides more fleet flexibility, a top executive said. “We have a huge order book of new aircraft, but to add also a bunch of used aircraft wherever we find that opportunity, we think makes a lot of sense,” CFO Andrew Levy said at the recent JP Morgan Global Aviation and Transportation Conference. ...
