TOULOUSE – Airbus is sticking to its plans to ramp up production despite the recent slowdown of aircraft orders, the manufacturer insisted at its annual press conference here. “I admit there is an order cycle,” Airbus sales chief John Leahy said. “But there is no delivery cycle, I do not see it.” Leahy predicted that “we are definitely increasing production because we have the orders.” His biggest problem is that “I don’t have any ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airbus Will Increase Production Despite Order Decline".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.