The CS100 makes its first flight in September 2013.
Described by CEO Tom Enders as a “win-win-win situation for everyone,” Airbus’s unparalleled agreement to acquire a majority stake in the C Series aircraft without paying anything is both the deal of the century for the European giant and a lifeline for Bombardier. Airbus will bring its sales and marketing muscle to the C Series orderbook and its supplier management clout to procurement and production, while its global product support is expected to boost the confidence of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Tie-Up Boosts Bombardier And C Series".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.