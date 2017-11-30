FRANKFURT—Chief Technology Officer Paul Eremenko is leaving Airbus to join United Technologies (UTC). Eremenko will take up the same position at UTC in January replacing Michael McQuade, who is retiring. Eremenko will also be in charge of the United Technologies Research Center. “Paul is a transformative leader with deep experience in aerospace and commercial technologies, and a record of disruptive innovation,” UTC CEO Greg Hayes said. Eremenko’s decision to leave ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Technology Chief Joining UTC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.