LONDON—Airbus has started reducing the number of A320neo family “gliders” awaiting engines at its facilities in Toulouse and Hamburg. According to Guillaume Faury, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, 86 engine-less aircraft were still on the ground at the end of June, down from a peak of over 100 at the end of May. “We are coming down,” Faury said July 6 at the Airbus media day here. “I cannot say it is a comfortable situation—we are late ...
