NANTES, France—Despite ongoing problems with engine suppliers Pratt & Whitney and CFM International, Airbus delivered 105 A320neo-family aircraft in December, to help almost meet the annual target of 200, Head of Programs Didier Evrard ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Programs Head Reflects On Year-End Delivery Surge".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.