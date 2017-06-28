The Perlan 2 stratospheric glider has arrived in Argentina as the Airbus Perlan Mission II team bids to set a new altitude record for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Glider Making High-Altitude Record Bid".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.