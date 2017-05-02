WICHITA—Airbus Americas Engineering has opened its new engineering center on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus, with about 300 engineers and support staff. They will perform engineering work on all Airbus products, with wing design as its specialty. Fifteen years ago, when Airbus opened a small engineering center in the city’s Old Town district, its first facility outside Europe, the company viewed the site as an “engineering outpost,” John ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Engineering Moves To WSU With Eye On Future ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.