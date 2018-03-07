Airbus plans to cut around 3,700 positions in its A380 and A400M programs as output of the two models is reduced over the coming years. The company said it would enter negotiations with unions about how to implement the reductions, but pointed out that it hopes it can transfer most employees into other programs that are currently growing. Because of the weak demand for the A380, Airbus is reducing output to just six aircraft in 2020 from the current level of twelve. Emirates Airline ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus To Cut 3,700 Jobs in A380, A400M Programs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.