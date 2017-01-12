TOULOUSE—Airbus is studying another maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) increase for the Airbus A330neo that will enable the aircraft to fly several hundred miles further. Both the A330-800 and the -900 are now offered at a 242-ton MTOW, but Airbus is looking at raising it to 245 tons or higher, according to sales chief John Leahy. That would allow for more range. The A330-900 currently has a range of 6,550 nm according to its manufacturer. The smaller A330-800 flies up to 7,500 nm. That ...
