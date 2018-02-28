Airbus debuted the first A350-900 ultra-long range variant in Toulouse. Singapore Airlines is slated to be the aircraft’s launch operator. It has seven on order. The airline plans to use A350-900ULRs to fly from Singapore to the U.S. The A350-900ULR will include a modified fuel system to increase fuel carrying capacity, allowing an increased maximum takeoff weight (280 tonnes). Singapore Airlines will be able to use the aircraft to serve points on the U.S. West Coast as well as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus A350-900ULR Rolls Out".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.