Air New Zealand is introducing a new feature on its mobile app that will allow customers to use smartphones to scan passport details into their saved profiles. This will mean passengers will not have to manually enter passport information, and they will be sent reminders when their passports are close to expiring. The airline said 550 passengers per month turn up at the airport with expired passports, and about 10% of its customers enter passport details incorrectly.
