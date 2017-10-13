Air India Boeing 787
NEW DELHI—Air India has received its final Boeing 787-800 aircraft, completing an order placed more than a decade ago. Air India in 2006 placed orders with Boeing for 68 aircraft—27 787-800s, 15 777-300ERs, eight 777-200LRs and 18 737-800s. The airline has taken delivery of most of the aircraft, except three 777s that are expected to be delivered early next year. The 787-800s are significant as most of the airline’s European operations are carried out using them. ...
