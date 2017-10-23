Air India Boeing 777-300ER
NEW DELHI—Air India is seeking a bridge loan of up to $555 million to take delivery of three Boeing aircraft from a prevailing order that will boost its fleet strength. The airline, which is due to take delivery of three B777-300 ER aircraft early in 2018, has invited offers from banks or financial institutions to arrange the bridge financing for a period of 12 months, according to a tender document reviewed by Aviation Daily. “[The] government of India has indicated that they ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air India Seeks $555 Million Loan For Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.