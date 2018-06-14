PARIS—Air France has urged unions to call off planned strikes as it promised measures to improve the daily lives of its staff, but warned no new pay negotiations would take place while Air France-KLM is run by an interim management team.

Air France-KLM is in the thick of a labor conflict over pay at Air France that led former CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac to resign. Air France has said work actions have cost it around €400 million ($466 million). There have been fifteen strike days by Air France workers since February. Four more strike days are planned for June 23-26.

“Air France management is calling on the inter-union association to lift its strike notice from June 23 to 26, which would worsen the company’s situation and have a major impact on our customers on the eve of the busy summer period,” the airline said after Anne-Marie Couderc, non-executive chair of Air France and Air France-KLM, and Air France CEO Franck Terner, presented new measures to the Air France Central Works Council on Jun. 14.

“Management has decided to provide an exceptional budget this summer and wants to take rapid action to provide concrete solutions to problems that affect the daily lives of staff to enable them to provide optimum service for customers in the best possible conditions. Among the first measures to be implemented is the renovation of ramp facilities at Orly and an increase in the availability of rest areas for aircrew at Air France premises,” Air France said.

The airline also plans to adopt a new approach to staff concerns and dialogue, involving all staff being able to “express their dissatisfaction, as well as their convictions and proposals on all subjects related to the company’s operations.”

The Air France-KLM board also confirmed that there was no mandate for new pay negotiations pending a new governance structure.

Air France-KLM is being run by an interim management committee made up of finance director Frederic Gagey as interim CEO and two deputy group CEOs, Air France head Terner and KLM CEO Pieter Elbers.