PARIS—Air France’s new airline Joon unveiled seven new destinations as it operated its first flights from Paris on Dec. 1. The airline, which is one strand of the Air France-KLM group’s strategic turnaround plan to improve profitability, aims to target millennial travelers. Although the company has said it is not a low-cost carrier, it plans to keep its cost base low. The carrier said Joon, which is starting operations with flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air France Launches Joon, Unveils New Destinations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.