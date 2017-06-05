CANCUN, Mexico—The Montreal-Beirut route is an elusive prize that Air Canada very much wants to win. Fueled by the lobbying of Montreal’s large Lebanese expatriate and immigrant population, Air Canada has been pursuing the regulatory requirements to begin operating the route, Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu told Aviation Daily at the IATA Annual General Meeting here. “We started the regulatory process in 2003,” Rovinescu said. However, geopolitical events intervened, ...
