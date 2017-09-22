Air Canada premium-economy cabin.
Air Canada is considering the addition of new branded fare types, including one designed to compete with ultra-LCCs. Speaking during the airline’s investor day earlier this week, Benjamin Smith, Air Canada’s president of passenger airlines, said the airline has identified options for how it could tweak its fare types to better take into account passenger preferences. “Air Canada is updating and improving its suite of branded fare products,” Smith said. “This ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Canada Could Add ULCC Fare Type".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.