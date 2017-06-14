Air Berlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann forecast that the airline will make an operating profit in 2018, as the company continues its restructuring. However, the carrier’s financial state is still desperate. Winkelmann reiterated that the company needs new investors before the end of the year, without naming candidates. He claimed the airline could be an attractive target for European rivals that seek access to its markets. The carrier has also applied for loan guarantees from the German ...
