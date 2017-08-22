FRANKFURT—Amid intense pressure to find quick solutions for the failing Air Berlin business, the company’s creditor committee is expected to grant preliminary approval for the sale of Austrian affiliate Niki to Lufthansa at its Aug. 23 meeting. Industry sources say the body is to wave through a letter of intent for Niki, one of the few parts of the Air Berlin Group not operating under bankruptcy protection. Lufthansa, the sources say, will pay a relatively high price for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Berlin Creditors To Approve Niki Sale".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.