Startup Air Belgium has selected Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL) as its home base for flights to China and other Asian destinations. The initial flights are planned for the end of March, with Hong Kong as the first official destination. The arrival of the first of four Airbus A340-300s is expected in mid-February, to allow the carrier time to obtain the necessary air operator’s certificate (AOC). Air Belgium will have startup capital of €20 million ($25 million), divided ...
