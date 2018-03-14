PARIS and BEIJING—A new Belgian airline with backing from a huge Chinese travel agency received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and plans to begin flying to China in April, starting with a service to Hong Kong. The carrier, Air Belgium, has received a leased Airbus A340-300 and expects to have three more before the beginning of the northern summer. Its base will be Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Air Belgium is partly owned by UTour, China’s largest travel agency, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Belgium, Backed By Chinese Travel Agency, Gains AOC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.