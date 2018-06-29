PARIS–Aigle Azur is experiencing strong demand for its first long-haul flights, to Sao Paulo Viracopos Airport in Brazil, CEO Frantz Yvelin told Aviation Daily. The French carrier said in March it would fly to Sao Paulo and Beijing as part of a new strategy of looking beyond its short- and medium-haul routes. It also planned to sign partnership deals with other airlines to enable network growth. “Our first flights to Brazil are full. I’m delighted. Let’s hope it ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aigle Azur CEO: Strong Demand For Sao Paulo Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.