The Aeromexico-Delta Air Lines transborder joint venture (JV) moved full-fledged into into ultra-low fares March 5 as Aeromexico debuted its “branded fares” concept and Delta touted the increasing range of basic economy fares now available on over 50% of Delta’s U.S.-Mexico flights. Atlanta-based Delta had already offered basic economy fares on flights to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cozumel; the new route expansion includes several new Guadalajara and Mexico City ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aeromexico Rolls Out Branded Fares; Delta Expands Basic Economy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.