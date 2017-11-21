BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Aerolineas Argentinas will soon add a new aircraft type and has been expanding domestic traffic, CEO Mario Dell’Acqua told reporters Nov. 20 at the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) Airline Leaders Forum here. Aerolineas Argentinas will receive its first Boeing 737 MAX next week, and will become the first airline in Latin America to operate the type, Dell’Acqua told reporters. The carrier will take delivery of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aerolineas Argentinas Prepares For MAX Introduction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.