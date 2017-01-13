Asia-Pacific region carriers are continuing to make improvements to the safety of turboprop operations, according to the region’s major airline industry group. Turboprop safety has been an area of focus in Asia, where this aircraft category is seeing significant growth. Three major accidents in the region in 2016 involved turboprops, the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) notes. These were among the five major turboprop accidents that occurred globally in 2016. There were no ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "AAPA: Turboprop Safety Improving Despite Accidents".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.