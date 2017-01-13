Asia-Pacific region carriers are continuing to make improvements to the safety of turboprop operations, according to the region’s major airline industry group. Turboprop safety has been an area of focus in Asia, where this aircraft category is seeing significant growth. Three major accidents in the region in 2016 involved turboprops, the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) notes. These were among the five major turboprop accidents that occurred globally in 2016. There were no ...