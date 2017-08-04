SYDNEY—While Hawaiian Airlines is having to wait longer than expected for the arrival of its Airbus A321neos, the aircraft will trigger significant changes in the carrier’s fleet and network in 2018. The airline is due to take delivery of its first two A321neos towards the end of this year, although they will not enter service until early 2018. Hawaiian is expected to receive another nine next year, with the majority of these set for delivery in the first half, CEO Mark ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "A321neos Will Spur 2018 Fleet Shifts For Hawaiian".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.