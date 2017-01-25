Hawaiian Airlines’ fleet and network planning has been disrupted by a projected three-month delay in the arrival of its first Airbus A321neos. Airbus recently informed the airline that the three aircraft due this year are now likely to be delivered in the fourth quarter. The A321neo deliveries were previously expected to begin in July. Production issues with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines are the reason for the delay. During the carrier’s Jan. 24 earnings call, Hawaiian ...