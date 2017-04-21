Weak economies and a strong U.S. dollar hit international sales of Beechcraft King Air turboprops in the first quarter, resulting in lower revenues at Textron Aviation despite higher pricing on business ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Weaker King Air Sales Hit Textronâ€™s First Quarter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.