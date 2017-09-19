BP Ventures is investing $10 million in business-jet-charter-marketplace provider Victor, part of a broader $20 million in Series B investment into the company. BP Ventures, part of global energy company BP, led the investment round and formed a strategic partnership with London-based Victor. As part of the partnership, Air BP has entered into a commercial agreement to become the preferred fuel supplier for flights arranged through the Victor digital platform at Air BP locations. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Victor Receives $10 Million Investment From BP Ventures".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.