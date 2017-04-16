U.S. business-aircraft flight activity rose 4.6% in March compared to one year ago, with increases in all operational categories, according to Argus International’s TraqPak data. TraqPak analysts expect the trend to continue in May. They predict April business aviation flight activity to increase 4.8% compared to April 2016. Part 135 traffic rose the most in March, compared to one year ago, with a 7.3% increase, followed by a 4.7% rise in fractional traffic and a 2.8% rise in Part 91 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Bizav Flight Activity Rises In March".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.