June business aircraft flight activity in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean rose 4.3% year-over year, with positive trends in all operational segments, according to Argus International’s TraqPak data. Part 135 activity in June grew the most with a 8.9% increase, while fractional activity rose 4.9% and Part 91 activity rose 1.2% when compared to June 2016, the company said. In July, Argus analysts predict overall flight activity to rise 4.6% over July 2016. Activity on midsize jets ...
