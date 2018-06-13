The University of North Dakota’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences has launched a career pathway program in an agreement with United ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "University Of North Dakota Offers Career Program With United ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.