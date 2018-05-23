Aerospace and defense powerhouse United Technologies (UTC) on May 23 unveiled plans to fill 35,000 job positions—albeit mostly to backfill retirements and losses—and spend more than $15 billion in research and development (R&D) and capital expenditures (CapEx), some already announced, in the U.S. over the next five ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "United Technologies Unveils U.S. Hiring, Investments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.