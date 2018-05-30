The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) told Sen. Bill Nelson (D–Florida), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, in a May 23 letter that consumer protections included in both chambers’ FAA reauthorization bills are “unnecessary, expensive and counterproductive.” In the letter, DOT deputy general counsel James Owens singled out a provision in the Senate bill that would require DOT to create rules to determine which airline ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Trump Administration Opposes Sections of FAA Reauthorization Bills".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.