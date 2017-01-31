WICHITA—Textron Aviation has selected Triumph Group to supply aluminum machined parts for the new Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet. Triumph Precision Components’ Complex High Speed Center of Excellence in Wichita will build the Longitude’s aluminum spars and wing skins. Triumph currently provides Textron Aviation with a number of structural components and systems, including stringers, bulkheads, frames and spar caps. To increase capacity, Triumph has added a ...
