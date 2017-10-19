King Air C90GTx.
Sales orders and inquiries for Textron Aviation’s King Airs improved during the third quarter, although King Air deliveries decreased amid a strong U.S. dollar and weaker international economies. King Airs and Caravans are seeing stronger international demand, although demand is “still a little bit lighter” than the company would like, Scott Donnelly, Textron chairman and CEO, told analysts on a conference call on the company’s third-quarter results. It is doubtful ...
