The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 9 declined to hear Flytenow’s case seeking to overturn lower court-decisions in support of the FAA’s interpretation that its online flight-sharing website was in violation of the FAA’s “common carrier” requirement.

The app brought pilots and passengers together to share expenses on flights.

While private pilots may share flight costs such as fuel and fees with passengers, the FAA declared that pilots offering their itineraries on Flytenow’s site were common carriers, or businesses that offer transportation for a fee, thus subject to higher safety requirements for pilots and aircraft.

Flytenow’s attorney, Jon Riches, director of national litigation and general counsel for the Goldwater Institute, argued that Flytenow’s practice was in line with common practice and the FAA’s own rules, and that the FAA ruling violates the constitutional rights of private pilots and passengers wanting to communicate with one another on the internet.

The National Air Transportation Association, however, said the Supreme Court’s decision was expected.

“The Supreme Court did not grant cert in this matter, because it is neither a novel question of law nor are there any disputes between the lower courts as to the FAA’s interpretation of the Flytenow model,” NATA President Martin Hiller said in a statement. “In fact, the Flytenow application is nothing more than old wine in a new bottle.”

The FAA ruling does not affect how pilots communicate with friends and family who might join them on a flight and share the expenses. Instead, the Supreme Court upheld the FAA’s assessment that pilots offering to transport the general public for money are required to have additional flying experience and safety training, the NATA said.

Flytenow now plans to continue its efforts in Congress.